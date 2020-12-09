L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $30.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Shares of LB opened at $40.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in L Brands by 268.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 578.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

