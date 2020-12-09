Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) PT Raised to $56.00 at Wedbush

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.11% from the company’s previous close.

KURA has been the subject of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CSFB upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $38.86 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,297,539 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,329,000 after acquiring an additional 46,592 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,775,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after acquiring an additional 341,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 510,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,044,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

