Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $56.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kura Oncology traded as high as $43.30 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 1176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $8,698,642.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,349.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,812 shares of company stock worth $13,297,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,780,000 after buying an additional 1,270,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,329,000 after acquiring an additional 46,592 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,775,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,247,000 after acquiring an additional 341,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 510,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,044,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

