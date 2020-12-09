Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,396.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 622,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,700 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

