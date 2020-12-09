Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.00 ($74.12).

Get Krones AG (KRN.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €62.80 ($73.88) on Monday. Krones AG has a 1-year low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 1-year high of €75.50 ($88.82). The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -144.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of €55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.29.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.