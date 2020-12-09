Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kopin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $153.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kopin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kopin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kopin during the third quarter worth about $386,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

