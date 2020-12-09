Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,616 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 167,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

KMI opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

