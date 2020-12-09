Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 46,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 621,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 142,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 467,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 30,988 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 295.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

