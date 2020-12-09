KeyCorp Weighs in on Terex Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Terex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TEX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of TEX opened at $35.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 222.38 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $65,673 and sold 14,223 shares valued at $403,289. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,214 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after acquiring an additional 686,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 506,458 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $7,906,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Terex by 120.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after buying an additional 370,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

