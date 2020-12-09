Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) PT Set at €624.00 by UBS Group

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) received a €624.00 ($734.12) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €570.00 ($670.59) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €582.50 ($685.29).

Shares of KER stock opened at €584.90 ($688.12) on Monday. Kering SA has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €582.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €532.08.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

