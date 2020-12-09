Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Kansas City Southern worth $86,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,970,000 after buying an additional 566,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,131,000 after purchasing an additional 312,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,918,000 after acquiring an additional 272,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,153,000 after acquiring an additional 189,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $195.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

