Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JBAXY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

