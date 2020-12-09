JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexel in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexel has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RXEEY stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. Rexel has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $14.61.

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

