JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on the stock.

REL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RELX PLC (REL.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,927.70 ($25.19).

Get RELX PLC (REL.L) alerts:

LON:REL opened at GBX 1,796 ($23.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,703.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,759.77. The stock has a market cap of £34.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.38. RELX PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for RELX PLC (REL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RELX PLC (REL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.