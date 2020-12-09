JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

DraftKings stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,526,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,269,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,973,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

