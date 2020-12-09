Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 11th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $889.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $256,038.09. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $83,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,943 shares of company stock valued at $848,395. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOUT. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.