Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,693 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:CTLT opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48.
In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $278,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,608 shares of company stock worth $18,186,244 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.
Catalent Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
