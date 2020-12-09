Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,693 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $278,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,608 shares of company stock worth $18,186,244 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

