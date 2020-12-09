Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 712 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $166.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

