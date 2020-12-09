Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after buying an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after buying an additional 217,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after buying an additional 419,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

