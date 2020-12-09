Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,964 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,593 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.45% of LCNB worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Creative Planning bought a new position in LCNB in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in LCNB by 16.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in LCNB by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 121,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in LCNB by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in LCNB by 26.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LCNB shares. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on LCNB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.90.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%. Analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

