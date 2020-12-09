Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,585,642.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,765,723.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,584 shares in the company, valued at $31,966,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $9,476,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.93.

NYSE:PH opened at $274.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $280.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.