Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $979,000 Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stepan during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Stepan by 31.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Stepan during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In other news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,379.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $1,220,831.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,526,573.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCL opened at $116.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $129.62.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $464.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.