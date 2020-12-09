Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $825,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 73.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Ford Motor by 39.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

