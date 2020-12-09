Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.53.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,615.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,379.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,128.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,628.91. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,098.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.96) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

