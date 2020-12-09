Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,928,000 after acquiring an additional 375,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,944,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,403,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,915,000 after buying an additional 92,378 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after buying an additional 247,094 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,112,533 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

