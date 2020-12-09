Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after buying an additional 3,573,370 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 978,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

PRU opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

