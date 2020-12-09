John Bean Technologies Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

John Bean Technologies has a payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $129.73. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.32.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $419.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other news, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $341,326.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,876 shares of company stock worth $586,985. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.