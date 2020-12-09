JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

JMP Group stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. JMP Group has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. As a group, analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig R. Johnson acquired 13,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,349.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 242,299 shares of company stock valued at $598,660 over the last 90 days. 58.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

