Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNDA. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $746.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

