Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€570.00” Price Target for Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER)

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) has been given a €570.00 ($670.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

KER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €582.50 ($685.29).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €584.90 ($688.12) on Monday. Kering SA has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €582.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €532.08.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

