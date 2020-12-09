Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Science Applications International in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $97.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $97.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 31,663 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

