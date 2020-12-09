Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Luminex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $23.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.60. Luminex has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eck acquired 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Luminex in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

