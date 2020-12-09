Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $160.00 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after acquiring an additional 243,223 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.