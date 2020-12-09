Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.11. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.56.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

