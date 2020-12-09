Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0123 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itaú Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

