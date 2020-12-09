iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

IVE stock opened at $128.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

