iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,594 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $156,000.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04.

