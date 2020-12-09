iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.79% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,896,000 after purchasing an additional 447,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after buying an additional 429,040 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after buying an additional 210,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after buying an additional 189,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 760,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,759,000 after buying an additional 104,430 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $89.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

