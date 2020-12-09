iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $149.31

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.31 and last traded at $148.71, with a volume of 13713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.80.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day moving average of $136.32.
About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.