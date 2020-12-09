iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $149.31

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.31 and last traded at $148.71, with a volume of 13713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.80.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day moving average of $136.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

