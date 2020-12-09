iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,632 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $87,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. FIL Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,371,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,419 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,775.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,505,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,986,000 after buying an additional 1,425,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,867,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,996,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,963,000 after buying an additional 857,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 822,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after buying an additional 595,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

INDA stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.