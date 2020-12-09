iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Hits New 1-Year High at $231.07

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $231.07 and last traded at $231.07, with a volume of 46 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.83 and a 200 day moving average of $200.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKG. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $274,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

