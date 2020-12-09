Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.80

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.60, with a volume of 72273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Get Invitae alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $25,131.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $230,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,137. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 16.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,027 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,795,000 after acquiring an additional 979,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,471 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 114.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 56.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 620,142 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.