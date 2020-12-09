Investec Downgrades Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) to Sell

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aggreko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of ARGKF opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aggreko has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

