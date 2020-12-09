Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $79.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

