Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IKTSY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group stock opened at $79.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.71. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.