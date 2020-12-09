Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) vs. LINE (NYSE:LN) Head to Head Survey

Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) and LINE (NYSE:LN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Internap has a beta of 4.04, meaning that its share price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LINE has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Internap and LINE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap N/A N/A N/A LINE -15.54% -26.95% -8.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Internap and LINE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap $291.51 million 0.01 -$138.25 million N/A N/A LINE $2.12 billion 5.87 -$431.37 million ($1.82) -28.33

Internap has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LINE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Internap and LINE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap 0 0 0 0 N/A LINE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of LINE shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Internap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Internap beats LINE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internap Company Profile

InterNAP Network Services Corp is a provider of high performance Internet connectivity services targeted at businesses seeking to maximize the performance of mission-critical Internet-based applications. Customers connected to one of their service points have their data optimally routed to and from destinations on the Internet using their overlay network, which analyzes the traffic situation on the multiplicity of networks that comprise the Internet and delivers mission-critical information and communications faster and more reliably.

LINE Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. Its mobile messenger application enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also offers display advertising services, including Smart Channel, Timeline, LINE NEWS and LINE TODAY, LINE Manga, LINE BLOG, and LINE SHOPPING, as well as LINE Ads Platform for Publishers; and account advertising products and services comprising LINE official accounts, Sponsored Stickers, LINE Point Ads, and LINE Sales Promotion. In addition, the company provides other advertising products and services, such as LINE Part-Time Job, livedoor, and Matome. Further, it offers communication products, which includes Messaging, Stickers, Timeline, Themes, and Free Call and LINE Out; contents, such as LINE Games, LINE PLAY, LINE NEWS and LINE TODAY, LINE LIVE and LINE TV, LINE Manga, LINE Music, and LINE Fortune and LINE BLOG. Additionally, the company provides LINE characters merchandise under the LINE Friends name; and other services, including fintech, LINE Clova AI platform, blockchain-related initiatives, and e-commerce The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

