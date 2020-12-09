Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $120.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $116.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.31.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $110.06 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,240. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

