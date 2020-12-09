Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.20.

TSE IPL opened at C$13.04 on Monday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$22.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

