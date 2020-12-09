Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intellia Therapeutics traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 5514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Summer Street began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.94.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,349,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,604,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,427 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 55.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.