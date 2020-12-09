Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Summer Street began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $47.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.59. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $49.68.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $128,538.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $118,139.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,611 shares of company stock worth $5,944,427. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

